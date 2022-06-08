Wolverine: No known damage to pipeline; routine maintenance

CASSOPOLIS — After the Cass County Road Commission announced Wednesday that Oak Grove Road between M-60 and Dunning Street east of Cassopolis has been closed due to a damaged fuel pipeline, Wolverine Pipe Line has issued a statement clarifying the nature of the situation.

“As part of its ongoing integrity management program, Wolverine Pipe Line Company is currently performing routine maintenance to its pipeline in Cassopolis,” said the company, in a press release. “The maintenance involves excavating and inspecting a portion of the pipeline system and closing a portion of Oak Grove Rd from M-60 to Dunning Street. There is no known damage to Wolverine’s pipeline system and there has not been a release of product.”

In its Facebook post, the Cass County Road Commission said Wolverine Pipe Line will be closing the location immediately due to damage to their pipeline, and the maintenance may take up to two weeks to complete. A spokesperson for Wolverine said they have contacted the county to clarify the nature of the repair.

Wolverine Pipeline Company is a fuel transportation company headquartered in Portage. Wolverine operates about 700 miles of active pipeline transporting refined petroleum products from refineries in the Chicago area to the Michigan market. Wolverine transports approximately 30 percent of all gasoline and diesel fuel used in Michigan.