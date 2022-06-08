Quilted Oak Leaf joins Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce

DOWAGIAC — Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce staff and business members gathered on May 25 for a ribbon-tying celebration welcoming The Quilted Oak Leaf and owner Julie Farver to the Dowagiac business community.

The store, located in an historic building on Glenwood Road in Dowagiac, specializes in quality quilt fabric, quilting supplies and notions, as well as classes. Farver opened the shop in March 2020, and quickly had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Opening a brand-new business, only to be shut down due to the pandemic a month later, then reopening, demonstrates just how much passion and tenacity play a part in not just surviving, but thriving as a small business,” said Chamber of Commerce President Kris Soenen. “The Quilted Oak Leaf is destined to thrive.”

Farver, a Pokagon Band of Potawatomi citizen, had long nurtured a dream of opening a quilt store, and shared how things all came together. Dowagiac Mayor Don Lyons commended Farver on the quantity and presentation of goods, as well as the revitalization of an historic building.

The store has found its niche as a destination experience with quilters from all over the state visiting to buy fabric as well as attend the classes that are offered.

The Quilted Oak Leaf’s current business hours are Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit quiltedoakleaf.com for more information on the store, browse designs or to see the calendar of classes offered.