Edwardsburg Community Garden begins sixth year

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Community Garden is in its sixth year of providing wholesome vegetables to Edwardsburg Food Pantry, which is needed more than ever.

This year is anticipated to be one of its best thanks to donation in money and time. The season is usually its busiest in the spring preparing soil and planting with two hours a week of the community’s time.

Once summer starts it typically requires much less time with harvesting some vegetables in summer and eventually fall harvest and clean up. The garden currently has eight regular volunteers, and with more, it can expand into improving our community’s health for those in need.

One of our new initiatives, which will start next year is a 4-by-4-foot garden for those in need. If you would like to be part of this great team for a worthy cause please call Stan Mason at (269) 228-0096 if interested in observing or volunteering your time. Edwardsburg Food Pantry has a strong volunteer base of dedicated people that support their community in many ways. If you would like to join this worthwhile group please contact us.

Donations of food may be brought to EFP at any time: directly to the pantry during regular pantry hours 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. [Monday and Wednesday] at the lower level of Our Lady of the Lake Church; or anytime at the drop-off boxes inside the social hall entrance East Side. Additional donation locations are: Martin’s Granger Store located at the exit of the main building.

Monetary donations may be sent to our central office location at Our Lady of the Lake, 24832 US Highway 12, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.

Edwardsburg Food Pantry provides food for those that qualify, per US Government economic requirements within the Edwardsburg School boundary. EFP is a tax-exempt organization allowing donations to be tax deductible