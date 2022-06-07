Lyle Mead Jr.

April 11, 1954-June 2, 2022

Lyle G. “Junior” Mead, Jr., 68, of Dowagiac, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 10 at 12 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

A private burial will take place at a later date at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made out to CAPS – Child & Parent Services, 1000 W Hively Ave, Elkhart, IN 46517. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Junior was born on April 11, 1954, in Dowagiac, to Lyle, Sr. & Vernus (Corning) Mead. Junior was a very hard worker; putting one hundred percent into everything he did. He loved working with his hands and whenever any family or friends needed help Junior was always there to lend a hand, whether it be painting or maintenance projects. He enjoyed fishing and cheering on Notre Dame. He was also a member of The Fraternal Order of the Eagles and The Dowagiac Moose 993.

Junior is survived by his children, Jason Mead of Dowagiac & Broc Thielmann of Edwardsburg; three grandchildren; and sister, Karen (Kelly) Rose of Bristol, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dale E. Mead.