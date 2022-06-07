15th annual Buck Open set for July 25 at Orchard Hills

BUCHANAN — The 15th annual Buck Open will be July 25 at Orchard Hills Country Club.

Check-in and same-day registration for the fundraising golf outing is scheduled to begin at noon, with the golf outing beginning at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. Dinner and awards are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Cost is $75 per golfer or $350 per team, and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart and the awards dinner.

Awards will be given to the first-place team, the men’s and women’s winners of the longest drive and closest to the pin contests. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and $5 mulligans, which are limited to one per golfer.

Golfers may also register by mail. Forms are available by contacting Buchanan Athletic Directer Mark Frey at mfrey@buchananschools.com or Dean of Students Ryan Frontczak at rfrontczak@buchananschools.com.

Sponsorships are still available. They are:

Big Buck Exclusive — $600

This includes exclusive hole sponsorship, recognition in the program and one foursome.

Buck Sponsor — $425

This includes hole sponsorship, recognition in the program and one foursome.

Team Sponsor — $350

This includes recognition in the program and one foursome.

Hole Sponsor — $150

This includes hole sponsorship and recognition in program.

Merchandise Sponsor (minimum $25 value)

Merchants may donate a gift certificate or merchandise to be used as prizes.