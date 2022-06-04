No injuries reported in Niles Township shooting

NILES — No one was injured in a shooting in Niles Township Saturday morning, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Berrien County Deputies were dispatched to a report of gunshots in the area of Bluff St. in Niles Township. There, deputies made contact with the residents at 2510 Bluff St. after they found three bullet holes in the outside of the home. There were three people located in the home, none injured. During the investigation, the Berrien County Evidence Techs collected evidence to further the investigation.

Anyone with an information regarding this crime, please contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office or submit a tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers.