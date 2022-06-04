Daily Data: Sunday, June 5
Published 10:39 pm Saturday, June 4, 2022
SOFTBALL
LAKESHORE 2, NILES 1
At Berrien Springs
Niles 000 000 1 – 1 9 1
Lakeshore 110 000 x – 2 6 1
Ava Mullen (W). Avery Arwood (7); Mya Syson (L)
2B: Haylea Wilken (N), Eden Gray (L)
HR: Olivia DenDooven (L)
Varsity records: Niles 21-15, Lakeshore 35-4
NILES 6, EDWARDSBURG 5
At Berrien Springs
Edwardsburg 101 300 0 – 5 6 1
Niles 101 211 x – 6 11 2
Samantha Baker (L), Emma Denison (6); Mya Syson (W)
2B: Annabelle Johnson (N), Jersie Dawson (E)
HR: Haylea Wilken (N), Lani Hardin (E)
Varsity records: Niles 21-14, Edwardsburg 27-10
BUCHANAN 2, BRANDYWINE 0
At Buchanan
Buchanan 101 000 0 – 2 7 1
Brandywine 000 000 0 – 0 4 0
Hailee Kara (W); Kadence Brumitt (L)
2B: Hannah Tompkins (BU)
Varsity records: Buchanan 31-6, Brandywine 16-15-1
BUCHANAN 5, SCHOOLCRAFT 0
At Buchanan
Buchanan 200 003 0 – 5 11 0
Schoolcraft 000 000 0 – 0 3 2
Hailee Kara (W); O. Paviak (L)
2B: Alea Fisher (BU), Hannah Tomkins (BU), Cameron Carlson (BU) 2
3B: Camille Lozmack (BU)
Varsity record: Buchanan 32-6
BASEBALL
BERRIEN SPRINGS 3, DOWAGIAC 1
At Edwardsburg
Dowagiac 000 001 0 – 1 4 0
B. Springs 002 100 x – 3 5 1
Adam Johnson (W), Erik Belin (7); Mason Maggert (L)
2B: Brody Brewer (BS)
Varsity records: Dowagiac x-x, Berrien Springs 17-12
DECATUR 15, CASSOPOLIS 0
At Decatur
Decatur 015 201 6 – 15 11 0
Cassopolis 000 000 0 – 0 2 4
Landon Rose (W); K. Williams (L), C. Bogue (7)
2B: Andrew Confer (D), Gavin Boodt (D), Landon Fisher (D)
3B: Gavin Boodt (D)
LAKESHORE 11, EDWARDSBURG 0
At Edwardsburg
Edwardsburg 000 00 – 0 4 4
Lakeshore 614 0x – 11 10 0
Sam Robinson (L), Caeden Pulling (1), Caleb Layman (3), Payton Bookwalter (4); Noah Chase (W)
2B: Connor Ostrander (E), Ryan Kolessar (L), Zach Warren (L)
Varsity records: Edwardsburg 22-6, Lakeshore 22-10
BUCHANAN 15, LAWTON 2
At Buchanan
Buchanan 534 21 – 15 18 1
Lawton 000 11 – 2 4 3
Macoy West (W); Henry First (L), Jacob Martinez (4)
2B: Hunter Carrington (B), Drew Glavin (B), Matthew Hoover (B), Nick Finn (B), Cade Preissing (B)
HR: Matthew Hoover (B) 2
Varsity records: Buchanan 24-4, Lawton 8-12
BUCHANAN 6, BRIDGMAN 2
At Buchanan
Buchanan 001 050 0 – 6 5 3
Bridgman 020 000 0 – 2 6 1
Matthew Hoover (W); Jayce Warren (L), Nate Necas (6), Warren (7)
Varsity records: Buchanan 25-4, Bridgman 25-6
TRACK & FIELD
Division 2 at Forest Hills Eastern
Boys Results
Top 10 and local scores
- Berrien Springs 41, 2. Forest Hills Eastern 33, 3. Whitehall 31, 3. Allendale 31, 5. Pinckney 30, 6. Spring Lake 29, 7. Frankenmuth 26, 7. Holland Christian 26, 9. Detroit Martin Luther King 20, 10. Dearborn Divine Child 19, 10. Edwardsburg 19.
Area Placers
100: 1. Jamal Hailey (BS) 10.77.
200: 1. Jamal Hailey (BS) 22.11.
400: 9. Noah Jarvis 50.99.
110 hurdles: 8. Jacob Pegura (ED) 16.92.
400 relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Junyoung Chung, James York, Jake Machiniak, Jamal Hailey) 42.44.
800 relay: 8. Berrien Springs (C.J. Porter, Junyoung Chung, Zander White, James York) 1:31.11.
High jump: 1. Luke Stowasser (ED) 6-8.
Long Jump: 1. James York (BS) 22-10, 2. Luke Stowasser (ED) 21-5, 18. Kimoni McClean (N) 19-4.
Girls Results
Top 10 and local scores
- East Grand Rapids 66, 2. Grand Rapids Christian 37.66, 3. Zeeland East 30, 4. New Boston Huron 29, 5. Bridgeport 28, 6. Hudsonville Unity Christian 23.66, 7. Allendale 21, 8. Dearborn Divine Child 20, 8. Ludington 20, 10. Madison Heights Lamphere 19, 10 Warren Regina 19, 44. Berrien Springs 4
Area Placers
400: 16. Jessica Ferguson (ED) 1:01.77.
400 relay: 5. Berrien Springs (Zariyah Mance, Kirsten Krause, Jasmin Williams, Grace Constable) 50.31.
800 relay: 14. Berrien Springs (Taylor Watson, Kirsten Krause, Allison Weigand, Grace Constable) 1:48.86.
Pole vault: 12. Kirsten Krause (BS) 9-9.
Division 3
At Kent City
Girls Results
- Hart 63, 2. Pewamo-Westphalia 39, 3. Onsted 33, 4. Montague 29, 5. Quincy 28, 6. Ithaca 27, 7. Jackson Lumen Christi 24, 8. Blissfield 22, 9. Benzie Central 21, 10. Holland Black River 20, 51. Buchanan 2.
Area Placer
Long jump: 7, Lauren Strefling (BU) 16-2.
Division 4
At Hudsonville
Boys Results
Top 10 and local scores
- Kalamazoo Hackett 64, 2. Carson City-Crystal 56, 3. Wyoming Potter’s House 45, 4. Petersburg-Summerfield 44, 5. Reading 30, 6. Hillsdale Academy 27, 7. Buckley 23.5, 8. Petoskey St. Michael Academy 22, 9, Clarkston Everest Colegiate 20, 10. Morrice 19, 40. 4.
Area Placers
400: 7. Cole Millirans (CA) 52.20.
110 hurdles: 8. Jadyn Brown (CA) 16.64.
Girls Results
- Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 52, 2. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 48, 3. Frankfort 39, 4. Fowler 35, 5 East Jackson 32, 6. Buckley 25, 7. Indian River Inland Lakes 24, 7. Athens 24, 7. Maple City Glen Lake 24, 10 Hillsdale Academy 23, 50. Marcellus 1
Area Placer
High jump: 8. Madi Simpson (MAR) 5-0.
TENNIS
Division 4 State Finals
At Ann Arbor
Singles
- Jessica Williamson (Brandywine) beat Hillary Anderson (Midland Bullock Creek) 6-1, 6-2; lost to Alyssa Jack (Portland) 6-3, 6-1.
- Hannah Earles (Brandywine) beat Elizabeth Gladstone (Royal Oak Shrine Catholic) 6-4, 6-4; lost to Eve Jackson (Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart) 7-5, 6-1.
- Mari Allen (Brandywine) lost toKatie Hetzner (Frankenmuth) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
- Courtney Bates (Brandywine) beat Francine Vinson (North Muskegon) 0-6, 7-6, 6-0; lost to Genevieve Brawner (Jackson Lumen Christi) 6-4, 7-6.
Doubles
- Emma Hinsey-Abbie Hubbard (Brandywine) drew bye; beat Avery Sanec-Claudia Haouilou (Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett) 6-1, 6-3; lost to Rukmini Nallamothu-Georgie Branch (Ann Arbor Greenhills) 6-4, 6-0.
- Tressa Hullinger-Hope Typer (Brandywine) drew bye; beat Kennedy Scher-Gabby Cormier (Royal Oak Shrine Catholic) 6-1, 6-3; lost to Jade Horcoff-Angelina Kakos (Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart) 6-1, 6-2.
- Chloe Sidenbender-Dani Holden (Brandywine) beat Tori Maynard-Ellyanna Carman (Ovid-Elsie) 6-2, 6-3; lost to Portia Beebe-Kelly Minidis (Elk Rapids) 6-3, 6-1.
- Abagail Solloway-Isabelle Sosnoski (Brandywine) drew bye; beat Hannah Rivard-Hannah Sommerville (Midland Bullock Creek) 6-1, 6-4; lost to Katie Kelly-Jordan Rivenburgh (Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart) 7-6, 6-1.
Division 3
At Midland
Singles
- Leah Hosang (Edwardsburg) beat Holland Hall (Armada) 6-1, 6-2; lost to Allie Tol (East Grand Rapids) 6-1, 6-3.
- Claire Deak (Edwardsburg) lost to Anna Choi (Haslett) 6-1, 6-4.
- Eucris Ugay (Edwardsburg) drew bye; beat Mellany Hall (Armada) 6-2, 6-4; lost to Josie Arbanas (Lakeshore) 6-1, 6-0.
- Julia Jones (Edwardsburg) lost to Sidney Morris (Otsego) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
- Channing Green-Mackenzie Schaible (Edwardsburg) lost to Marissa Sullivan-Ashley Wolfe (Grand Rapids Christian) 6-2, 6-1.
- Delaney Haradine-Leah Stern (Edwardsburg) beat Lacey Herbert-Autumn Ferris (Whitehall) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; lost to Megan Sharkey-Emily Anton (Bloomfield Hills Marian) 6-3, 6-0.
- Katie Schaible-Ella Castelucci (Edwardsburg) lost to Annelise Jeitschko-Abigail Eyke (Williamston) 6-4, 6-2.
- Mackenzie Vargo-Zoe Wimberley (Edwardsburg) lost to Sarah Gibson-Emilie Phillips (Ludington) 6-0, 6-0.