Donut worry, be happy: New business sells 17K donuts opening weekend

CASSOPOLIS — Local residents dough not knead to worry, there’s enough dough to go around.

New donut shop Diamond Dough & Co., 21502 Shore Acres Road, Cassopolis, hosted its grand opening over Memorial Day weekend, serving more than 560 customers roughly 17,000 donuts.

Owner Rosemary Leonard said she knew the business was filling the need for a walkable shop with fun food options in the Diamond Lake area, but did not expect such an overwhelming response.

“We never anticipated all the love we received,” Leonard said. “There were people saying they will be here every weekend, and showing up when we were closed because we still don’t have our hours sign posted.”

Diamond Dough sells a variety of mini doughnuts which can be purchased by the dozen, bucket of 30 or tray of 100. Flavors include plain, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar.

“Then there’s our soon-to-be-famous ‘mini dippin’ donuts,’” said Leonard, adding the name for the dippers was made up by her 11-year-old granddaughter Ella Sophia. “Mini dippin gives you the option of chocolate fudge, vanilla or salted caramel so you can dip away.”

For a healthier option, the shop is also selling acai bowls, which Leonard said were a hit over the weekend. Diamond Dough also features tea, hot chocolate, smoothies and coffee by Cassopolis resident Wendy Grover-Ming.

In addition to food and drinks, Diamond Dough features other retail items like handmade wax candles, ceramics and clothing. According to Leonard, she picked companies that also give back to various causes.

For up-to-date hours and more information, follow Diamond Dough & Co on Facebook and Instagram.