Chieftains eliminated by South Haven in district semifinals

SOUTH HAVEN — Former Wolverine Conference foe South Haven ended the Dowagiac girls soccer team’s district title run Tuesday night.

The host Rams jumped out to a 4-1 halftime lead and cruised home with a 5-2 victory to advance to the championship match at Berrien Springs High School Friday.

South Haven will face either Watervliet of Three Rivers in the 6 p.m. final. The Panthers and Wildcats play tonight at Watervliet High School.

“The girls played a tough game, unfortunately we didn’t get any balls to bounce our way,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis.

The Chieftain goals were scored by Ansley Saylor and Kenya Lee.

The Rams outshot Dowagiac 15-8. Triana Lee had 10 saves for the Chieftains, who end the season 7-8-2.