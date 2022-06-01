Area golf teams fall at regionals

SOUTH HAVEN — A bad nine holes kept the Dowagiac golf team from advancing to the state finals Tuesday.

After playing well on the first nine holes at Beeches Golf Club in South Haven, the Chieftains struggled in the second half of its 18-hole round and finished eighth overall.

The top three teams — Coloma, Schoolcraft and Olivet — advanced to the Division 3 State Golf Finals at The Fortress in Frankenmuth June 10-11. The top three individuals, not on a qualifying team, also advance to the finals.

Coloma won the regional championship with a score of 364, which was one shot better than runner-up Schoolcraft, which shot 365. Olivet finished third with a 370.

Dowagiac shot 410 as a team. Buchanan finished 15th with a 435 and Brandywine 20th with a 507.

“We started out pretty good playing on the back nine, which is actually the tougher side, it has more hazards, but then we started slipping up a bit on the front side,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “It is a little more open, but the wind had picked up a lot.”

Abraham Guernsey led the Chieftains with a score of 90. Dane Spagnoli shot 102, Travis Rehborg shot 107, Luke Spagnoli shot 111 and Kaden Sandora shot 114.

“Abraham Guernsey played really well, he had one bad hole, but his 90 is still a good score,” Turner said. He was 11th out of 100 players.”

Turner is already looking forward to next season.

“We have everyone coming back next year and the guys are committed to tournaments over the summer to get us ready for next year,” he said.

Tyler Miller led Buchanan with a 95. Carson Shelton shot 107, Aiden Mondschein shot 108 and Nick McKean shot 125.

Miles LeMere was the top Brandywine finisher as he shot 108. The Bobcats also got a 125 from Robert Dillard, a 134 from Shaun Wixson, a 139 from William Hayes and a 153 from Carson Knapp, who did double-duty Tuesday as he also played in the Division 3 Pre-District Baseball game against Buchanan in the afternoon.

Division 2

Edwardsburg and Niles did not advance out of the Division 2 Regional at Stonehedge North in Richland Tuesday.

Gull Lake was the regional champion with a 314, while Mattawan was second with a 322. Vicksburg and St. Joseph tied for third with a 330.

The Eddies finished 14th and the Vikings 15th, with scores of 362 and 367, respectively.

Andrew Kurowski led Edwardsburg with a round of 87. Ethan Emanaker shot 88, Landon Putz shot 90, Mason Crist shot 97 and Will Moore shot 105.

Evan Bruckner finished with an 88 to lead the Vikings, who also got a 91 from Aiden Krueger, a 92 from George Pullen, a 96 from Kade Delinski and a 99 from Dakota Schneider.