LaGrange Township crash sends Cassopolis man to hospital

Published 10:06 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Staff Report

CASSOPOLIS — A Cassopolis man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in LaGrange Township Tuesday evening.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash on M-62 near Beeson Street at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Initial investigation by deputies found Mark Martin, 40, of Cassopolis, was traveling north on M-62 when he lost control of his vehicle going around the curve. Martin was unable to gain control of his vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a tree, causing his vehicle to overturn.

Martin was transported by Pride Care Ambulance to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital, for non-life threatening injuries. A Seatbelt was worn. Speed is suspected as a factor in this crash. This crash remains under investigation

Assisting agencies on scene were Pride Care Ambulance, Cassopolis Fire Department and Cassopolis Police Department.

 

More News

Osceola man inured when motorcycle strikes vehicle

PHOTO STORY: Niles non-traditional programs graduate Class of 2022

Faces of remembrance: Patriotism on display at Memorial Day events

Dowagiac hosts Memorial Day parade – GALLERY

Print Article