Daily Data: Wednesday, June 1

SOFTBALL

NILES 6, DOWAGIAC 3

At Berrien Springs

Niles 000 004 2 – 6 7 0

Dowagiac 003 000 0 – 3 5 7

Mya Syson (W); Sierra Carpenter (L)

2B: Chloe Hargreaves (N)

HR: Amiya Lee (N), Carpenter (D)

Highlights: Amiya Lee was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Niles. Chloe Hargreaves also had two hits for the Vikings. Sierra Carpenter had a three-run home run for Dowagiac.

Varsity records: Niles 20-14, Dowagiac 16-10-1

BRANDYWINE 11, CONSTANTINE 2

At Buchanan

Constantine 110 000 0 – 2 7 4

Brandywine 000 1(10)0 x – 11 10 2

Haley Scott, Kadence Brumitt (W, 4); Katelyn Ross (L)

2B: Chloe Parker (B), Adelyn Drotoz (B)

3B: Chloe Parker (B), Julia Babcock (B)

Highlights: Parker, Brumitt and Babcock each had two hits and Parker and Babcock both drove in two runs.

Varsity records: Brandywine 17-14-1, Constantine 8-23

MARCELLUS 5, CASSOPOLIS 2

At Marcellus

Cassopolis 001 100 0 – 2 6 2

Marcellus 300 200 x – 5 3 5

Addie Curtis (W); Hailey Hunsberger (L)

2B: Makayla Robinson (CA), Clare Flory (M)

Varsity records: Cassopolis 9-12, Marcellus 15-10

BASEBALL

BUCHANAN 13, BRANDYWINE 0

At Buchanan

Buchanan 212 44 – 13 16 0

Brandywine 000 00 – 0 2 2

Matthew Hoover (W), Drew Glavin (5); Owen Hulett (L)

2B: Hunter Carrington (BU), Hoover (BU)

HR: Connor Legault (BU)

Varsity records: Buchanan 23-4, Brandywine 17-8

BERRIEN SPRINGS 5, NILES 0

At Berrien Springs

Niles 000 000 0 – 0 1 2

B. Springs 002 030 x – 5 8 1

Garrett Brewer (W); Brian Gonzalez (L), Gage Vota (5)

Varsity records: Niles 7-21-1, Berrien Springs 15-12

BRIDGMAN 12, EDWARDSBURG 8

At Edwardsburg

Bridgman 002 013 200 4 – 12 15 4

Edwardsburg 114 020 000 0 – 8 12 6

Nate Necas, Jayce Warren (4), Dylan Reisig (W, 8); Sam Robinson, Caeden Pulling (3), Payton Bookwalter (5), Connor Ostrander (7), Caleb Layman (L, 8)

2B: Jayce Warren (B), Dylan Reisig (B), Chuck Pagel (B) 2, Caleb Layman (E), Landon Mikel (E) 2, Connor Ostrander (E), Patrick Szlanfucht (E)

Highlights: Connor Ostrander, Landon Mikel, Caleb Layman each had two hits for Edwardsburg.

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 22-5

GIRLS SOCCER

SOUTH HAVEN 5, DOWAGIAC 2

At South Haven

Halftime Score

South Haven 4, Dowagiac 1

Dowagiac Goals

Ansley Saylor, Kenya Lee

Shots on Goal

Dowagiac 8

South Haven 15

Saves

Dowagiac 10 (Trianna Lee)

BOYS GOLF

DIVISION 2

At Stonehedge North, Richland

Medalist

Harrison Chapman, Marshall – 73

Team standings

Gull Lake 314; 2. Mattawan 322; 3. (tie) Vicksburg and St. Joseph 330; 5. Marshall 335; 6. Mason 344; 7. Eaton Rapids and Sturgis 346; 9. Jackson Northwest 348; 10. (tie) Paw Paw and St. Joseph 358; 12. (tie) Battle Creek Harper Creek and Parma Western 360; 14. Edwardsburg 362; 15. Niles 367; 16. Three Rivers 374; 17. Coldwater 377; 18. Charlotte 389; 19. Battle Creek Pennfield 455

Edwardsburg Results

Andrew Kurowski 87, Ethan Emanaker 88, Landon Putz 90, Mason Crist 97, Will Moore 105

Niles Results

Evan Bruckner 88, Aiden Krueger 91, George Pullen 92, Kade Delinski 96, Dakota Schneider 99

DIVISION 3

At Beeches Golf Club, South Haven

Medalist

Sam Sawyer, Quincy – 75

Team standings

Coloma 364; 2. Schoolcraft 365; 3. Olivet 370; 4. Hillsdale 379; 5. Watervliet 383; 6. Jonesville 390; 7. Quincy 392; 8. Dowagiac 410; 9. Union City 413; 10. South Haven 415; 11. Berrien Springs 422; 12. Comstock 426; 13. Delton-Kellogg 427; 14. Hopkins 432; 15. Buchanan 435; 16. Homer 443; 17. Constantine 458; 18. Bronson 491; 19. Parchment 493; 20. Brandywine 507

Dowagiac Results

Abraham Guernsey 90, Dane Spagnoli 102, Travis Rehborg 107, Luke Spagnoli 111, Kaden Sandora 114

Buchanan Results

Tyler Miller 95, Carson Shelton 107, Aiden Mondschein 108, Nick McKean 125

Brandywine Results

Miles LeMere 108, Robert Dillard 126, Shaun Wixson 134, William Hayes 139, Carson Knapp 153