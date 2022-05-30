Mother-son duo brings ice cream, hot dog shop to Sister Lakes

SISTER LAKES — A new business has arrived just in time to offer customers respite from the sweltering summer heat.

May May’s Cones and Dogs, 50463 M-152, Dowagiac, opened its doors to the Sister Lakes community Saturday afternoon, with hours from noon to 9 p.m. every day save Wednesday.

The shop, owned by mother-son duo of Mary “May May” Buchman and Luke Buchman, offers customers a wide range of ice cream flavors – from the classics to eye-catchers such as Michigan Pot Hole (chocolate ice cream with fudge and chocolate chunks), Mommy Needs a Time Out (Irish Cream with butterscotch) and Who Needs A Therapist (chocolate ice cream with peanut butter) – as well as vegan and sugar-free ice cream options.

May May’s also provides hot dogs and Chicago dogs for those looking to fill empty stomachs.

“We’ve been working on this for a couple of years,” May May said. “He did a great job. He did the work and I did the ordering.”

“I did the work, she did the ordering and we both did the praying,” Luke said.

According to May May, the business was born out of wanting a place for families on the southeast side of the Sister Lakes area to enjoy ice cream and food. After noticing the building – a former bait shop – was for sale, she approached Luke with the idea of opening an ice cream parlor.

Luke spearheaded the renovation of the building, which was completed near the end of last summer.

“We were ready to open at the end of last year, but we only had three weeks left in the summer,” Luke said. “We weren’t gonna buy $1,000 worth of ice cream and hope to sell it in three weeks.”

Luke and May May are excited to set up shop in a community with much historical significance to them. According to them, their family has roots in Sister Lakes dating back 100 years.

“It started up with one house and now our family has got 23 different houses,” Luke said. “We’re having our family reunion on July 4th and I think there’s over 300 people expected to be there.”

“It started with three brothers born in Benton Harbor,” May May said. “There’s history here.”

With their family and the community behind them, Luke and May May look forward to serving up ‘dogs and ice cream this summer.

“There’s a big buzz for it,” Luke said. “People wanted something for kids on this side of the lake.”

“All of our relatives have been very supportive and helpful,” May May said. “We could not have done it without everybody.”