Four Winds Invitational looking for voluntees

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds Casinos are seeking 150 volunteers to support the 2022 Four Winds Invitational.

Volunteers are needed for morning, afternoon, and evening shifts all three days of the tournament, which will take place from Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Bend Country Club. Assistance is also needed for Pro-Am activities on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 11, as well as the Grapes on the Green event Thursday evening.

The Four Winds Invitational is part of the Epson Tour, which entered its 42nd year of structured competition in 2022 and is the most established women’s qualifying tour in the world as the one “Road to the LPGA.”

Volunteers are needed to fill a variety of roles including assisting with scoring duties and serving as building attendants, caddies, cart drivers, driving range attendants, food and beverage servers, marshals and spotters, parking attendants, standard bearers, shuttle drivers, and more.

All selected volunteers must be at least 16 years of age prior to July 30, 2022, and will receive a Four Winds Invitational polo shirt, hat, and a $25 Four Winds Casinos gift card for their services (9+ hours of service is required). Two meals and beverages will also be provided to volunteers on each day of service.

Volunteers are required to pay a $25 fee prior to July 30. As an additional option, volunteers can pay an $85 volunteer fee instead of $25 and receive a single round of golf to South Bend Country Club including a cart, along with their polo shirt, hat and $25 Four Winds Casinos gift card.

For more information and to complete the volunteer application, visit fourwindsinvitational.com/volunteer.

For questions regarding volunteer opportunities, contact Gina Hamilton, Four Winds Invitational volunteer coordinator at fwivolunteer@southbendcc.com.