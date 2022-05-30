Dowagiac man gets probation for resisting police

CASSOPOLIS — Jason Keen, 42, of Glenwood Road in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to attempted resisting and obstructing police and was placed on 12 months probation. His 90 day jail sentence was suspended until the end of his probation and could be vacated if he’s successful on probation. He must pay $2,215 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Dec. 30 at a home outside Dowagiac in Pokagon Township. He entered a couple’s home in the middle of the night and the homeowner confronted him with a gun. Keen fled and was later arrested by police.

Funk noted that Keen has an extensive criminal record including several convictions for assault. “He can’t seem to stay out of trouble,” he said.

“You claimed you entered the house because you thought you knew the people,” Judge Herman said. “Most people wouldn’t want you to come into their house late at night. You don’t go into people’s houses at 12:30 a.m. because you think you knew them … You need to thank your lucky stars that he (the homeowner) didn’t pull the trigger.”

In other sentencings:

– Justin Combs, 31, of Marcellus, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and attempted carrying a concealed weapon and was placed on two years probation. He must serve 180 days in jail with credit for 115 days served, pay $2,396 and forfeit his weapon. The incident occurred April 13, 2021 in Marcellus.

– Keron Rodgers, 30, Anderson, Indiana, pleaded guilty to second degree home invasion and was sentenced to credit for 1,570 days already served and $1,548 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Nov. 3, 2010 in Edwardsburg.

– Cody Turrell, 23, of Detroit Road in Niles, pleaded guilty to attempted interference with electronic communications and was sentenced to 12 months probation under the Holmes Youthful Training Act which can keep the conviction off his record. He has credit for two days served and must pay $1,365. The incident occurred Feb. 9, 2020 in Howard Township.