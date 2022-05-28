Dowagiac native sentenced for meth possession

Tasha Ernst, 43, formerly of Dowagiac and now of Three Rivers, pleaded guilty to possession of meth as a habitual offender and was sentenced to three years probation in the Adult Treatment Court. She has credit for four days served and must pay $1,548 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred April 5, 2021 outside the Four Winds Casino in Dowagiac during a traffic stop when police found meth in her car. She is currently completing a probation sentence for meth in St. Joseph County, Michigan and faces other charges there and in Van Buren County.

“It’s all up to her,” defense attorney Greg Feldman said. “It behooves her to do everything she needs to do for her own well being. She knows she has large sentences hanging over her head if she doesn’t comply. She’s up to it, she knows the consequences and she’s very motivated.”

“Drugs aren’t healthy for you,” Judge Herman told her. “You need to truly understand that with three high severity felonies, prison will be the only option for you if you don’t comply. Use that as a motivator but it can’t be your only motivator.”