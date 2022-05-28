Dowagiac student wins Future Chef competition; SOTM named

DOWAGIAC — In March, the Sodexo Future Chef competition returned to Dowagiac schools after a two-year COVID hiatus. At Monday’s regular Dowagiac School Board meeting, Kincheloe Elementary student Alivia Johnson was announced as the winner of the competition, which was themed “Favorite food from a movie, book or TV.”

“It got a little bit crazy,” said Deb Cahill, General Manager of Food Services for the Dowagiac Union School District. “Some people had some really fun ideas.”

Johnson was chosen as the top dish out of 12 competitors. Her dishes, a “Monster Sushi Witch” inspired by the “Monster’s, Inc.,” and a soup inspired by “Kung Fu Panda,” won the judges over.

Students were judged by a panel including DUS Superintendent Jonathan Whan, school nurse Suzanne Dornman, chef Jordan Anderson from Baker’s Rhapsody and 2019 competition winner Addison Wilson.

Johnson was presented with a chef’s coat before being congratulated by members of the board.

In other business, the following students were named April Students of the Month:

• Julissa Gallegos – Sister Lakes Elementary

• Uriah Davis – Justus Gage Elementary

• Charlotte Maxey – Kincheloe Elementary

• Amara Irvin – Dowagiac Middle School

• Josie Lock – Dowagiac High School

• Amiah Jones – Patrick Hamilton Elementary