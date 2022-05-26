Cassopolis set to host Beach Bash next weekend

CASSOPOLIS — From food trucks and a beer garden to live music and fireworks, one local community is pulling out all the stops for its summer celebration.

The Cassopolis Main Street Committee is set to host its second Beach Bash next weekend throughout downtown Cassopolis next weekend, June 3-4.

“With the success of Beach Bash last year and how much fun people had, I think people are looking forward to it again this year,” said Cassopolis Main Street President Ben Anderson. “It’s a great opportunity for people to come together and weave the spirit of unity into the fabric of our community.”

Events begin at 1 p.m. Friday with free kayak, paddle board and paddle boat rentals, which will be available until 8 p.m. both days. Headlining bands include Darryl Buchanan’s Soul Motown All-Stars on Friday night and BLAMMO on Saturday night. Festivities end at midnight both nights, with fireworks scheduled for 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

“We have lots of great things planned,” said Cassopolis Main Street Board Member Alexis O’Flynn. “We are looking forward to kicking off the summer with great music, cold beer, good food, and a whole lot of fun!”

A beer garden will be open both nights until midnight, and will be located at the Sinclair Station at the corner of Jefferson Street and Broadway Street.

For younger attendees, a free children’s area will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The area, located near the Cassopolis Municipal Complex at 121 N. Disbrow Street, will feature 10 inflatable attractions, face painting, crafts, a Touch a Truck event and more.

Cassopolis Farmers Market is hosting a pop-up market Friday from 2-6 p.m. at the Pioneer Log Cabin Museum, as well as a farmer’s market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Lodge.

Food vendors include Wood Stock and Grill, Drive Thru Q, Taqueria Don Chepe and Curly Q’s BBQ.

“Seeing people have a great time makes all of the hard work worth it,” said Cassopolis Main Street Board Member and village clerk Tonia Betty.

For a complete schedule of activities and other information, visitcassopolismainstreet.com/beach-bash.