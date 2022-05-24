Niles History Center to host annual Spring Open House

NILES — A local museum will be opening its doors to celebrate the start of the 2022 season with community members.

The Niles History Center, 508 E. Main St., will be hosting a Spring Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.

The event will take place at the Historic Chapin Mansion and Fort St. Joseph Museum. Families are invited to tour the Chapin Mansion and celebrate the opening of the 2022 season with a scavenger hunt and crafts. Local musician Phil Anderson will be on hand to perform. Guests can also shop for books at a sale held by the Friends of the Niles District Library and History Center.

Henry and Ruby Chapin constructed their magnificent home between 1882 and 1884. Donated to the City of Niles in 1933, it served as City Hall for more than 50 years and is now maintained and curated by the Niles History Center.

The Chapin Mansion is a stunning example of the American Aesthetic style, which emphasized art for art’s sake. Ornate stained glass windows, beveled mirrors, extraordinary chandeliers, beautiful hand-carved woodwork and nine fireplaces transport visitors back to this ornate period of the 1880s.