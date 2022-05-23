Buchanan boys win title, girls are runner up at Middle School Regional

BANGOR — The Buchanan middle school boys track team won the Middle School Regional championship at Bangor High School Thursday night.

The Bucks, who were third at last year’s regional, finished with 86 points to easily outdistance runner-up Paw Paw, which ended with 70 points. South Haven Baseline was third with 59.5 points, and Brandywine finished sixth with 41 points.

The Buchanan girls team, which won the regional championship in 2021, placed second Thursday behind titlist Berrien Springs. The Shamrocks had 95 points, while the Bucks finished with 73 points.

Gobles was third with 71 points and Brandywine fourth with 63 points.

The Bucks’ boys track team had just one regional champion as the 3,200-meter relay team of Jacob Kuntz, Dean Wegner, Jack Sherwood and Liam McBeth came home a winner with a time of 9:31.39.

Buchanan did have a number of second-place finishes.

Sherwood was runner-up in the 200-meters with a time of 25.39 and the 400-meters with a time of 56.63, McBeth was second in the 800-meters with a time of 2:16.22 and Landon Nelson was runner-up in the 200-meter hurdles with a time of 29.46.

Brandywine had multiple regional champions as Kaeden Warfield won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.84 and the 200-meters with a clocking of 24.68. Warfield also won the 400-meters with a time of 55.62.

Neither Buchanan or Brandywine had any girls win a regional championship, but both schools did have several finish second.

Brandywine’s Karleigh Byrd was the runner-up in the 100-meters with a time of 13.54, the second in the 200-meters with a time of 29.03 and the 400-meters with a time of 1:04.85.

Lily Gill was second in the 55-meter hurdles with a clocking of 9.96 and second in the 200-meter hurdles with a time 32.85.

Buchanan’s 400-meter relay team of Sophia Madison, Justyce Cashier, Kenzie Boller and Aspen Berry was runner-up in the 400-meter relay with a time of 56.47. The Bucks’ 800-meter relay team of Ella Mollberg, Boller, Berry and Cashier was also second with a time of 1:59.65.

In the field events, Adyson Baker was the runner-up in the pole vault with a height 7-0.