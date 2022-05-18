One killed, another injured in La Grange Township crash

LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP — An Indiana man was injured and another driver was killed in a crash in La Grange Township.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dailey Road north of Pokagon Hwy, La Grange Townshipat approximately 3:14 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and found that two vehicles had struck head-on. The driver of one vehicle was found to be Curtis J.W. Mengel, 28, of Warsaw, Indiana. The second driver was identified as Robert K. Sass, 67, of La Porte, Indiana.

Both drivers were entrapped in their vehicles and had to be extricated by firefighters. Both subjects were transported to hospitals for treatment with serious injuries sustained in the crash. Sass succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Both drivers had seatbelts on and airbags did deploy in both vehicles. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Michigan State Police Crash Investigation Unit, Pokagon Tribal Police, Dowagiac City Police, Cass Central Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.