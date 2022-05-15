MHSAA releases district soccer pairings

NILES — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has released its district soccer pairings for the upcoming state tournament.

In Division 2, which is being hosted by Mattawan, Edwardsburg will face Lakeshore, while Niles will face Wolverine Conference foe Vicksburg.

The district round of the soccer tournament begins May 25. No times or location for matches have been released.

In Division 3 at Berrien Springs, defending district champion Dowagiac will face Constantine in the opening round. The winner advances to face South Haven in the semifinals.

Buchanan is hosting the Division 4 District. The Bucks will take on Michigan Lutheran in the opening round.

Brandywine will meet Bridgman in the first round, The winners of those two matches will face off in the semifinals.