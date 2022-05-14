Former Bobcat Mickiewicz earns Gold Glove for Pilots

JACKSON — The Crossroads League announced its 2021-22 Baseball All-League honors on Thursday, following Taylor’s Crossroads League Tournament championship.

Frank Plesac, Dominic Deisler, Jeremy Wiersema, and Ty Mickiewicz all earned All-Crossroads League honors.

Frank Plesac was named to the first team All-Crossroads League honors as a starting pitcher, while Dominic Deisler and Jeremy Wiersema were named to the second team All-Crossroads League as a catcher and second baseman, respectively. Ty Mickiewicz earned the Crossroads League Gold Glove award at pitcher. It is the first time since 2008 the Pilots have had at least three players represented on one of the first two All-Crossroads League teams.

Plesac was the only pitcher in the Crossroads League during the regular season to rank in the top five in the league in wins, complete games, innings pitched, strikeouts, and ERA. He finished the regular season with a 6-4 record, leading the league with 81.0 innings pitched and three complete games, while striking out 79 and recording a 2.89 ERA — the second-best mark in the league.

Deisler finished the regular season slashing .307/.418/.482. He led the Pilots with 12 doubles, 4 home runs, and 34 RBI’s, while drawing 21 bases on balls and scoring 17 times. Behind the plate, the sophomore backstop threw out 9 of 26 runners — ranking third in the Crossroads League in caught stealing percentage with a minimum of 20 attempts at .257.

Wiersema led the Crossroads League with 27 stolen bases in the regular season and ranked sixth with a .375 batting average. He raked in 75 total hits in the regular season — third in the league — recording 12 doubles and two home runs, while driving in 33 and scoring 48 times.

Mickiewicz is the second consecutive Gold Glove award winner by a Bethel pitcher, following Sullivan Swingley’s honor last season. Mickiewicz was perfect in 14 total chances in the field with three putouts and 11 assists. Runners only stole six bases on him this season in 76.2 innings pitched.