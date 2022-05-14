City council approves 200K Plym Park parking lot project

NILES — A local park will soon be receiving a new infrastructure project.

The Niles City Council approved a $203,000 parking lot construction project for Plym Park, 401 Marmount St. during its Monday meeting.

The project calls for the construction of a new 39-space parking lot including a sub grade undercut, storm sewer and relocation of a portion of the trail in Plym Park. Northern Construction Services, Corp. of Niles, MI was awarded the bid in the amount of $203,562.

The project will be paid for using $108,562 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and the remaining $95,000 from Community Development Block Grant funds, which have been budgeted for infrastructure projects.

The project is the latest development for Plym Park, which is also seeing renovation projects for its pickleball and basketball courts.