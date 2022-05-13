Local students named to SMC spring honor roll

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College named 42 students to the President’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.

Students honored on the President’s List must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load of at least 12 credits.

The 98 students making the Dean’s List achieved at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load. The students from local communities made are listed below.

President’s List

Cassopolis

Lauren Anderson

Holly Brooks

William Poitras

Kailen Sopraseuth

Decatur

Allison Mroczek

Dowagiac

Alicea Cole

Brady Haas

Brenda Hopkins

Bianca Pickens

Tonya Roberts

Ashley Starr-Willis

Edwardsburg

Emma Brunner

Burgandy Ecker

Aimee Lambert

Ryleigh Litty

Jakobe Luster

Cameron Robbins

Niles

Alexander Hoadley

Kaitlyn Kalling

Elise Loucks

Morgan Morrow

Malinda Topash

William Walters

Dean’s List

Buchanan

Nikola Mcclenn

Blaize Orphanidis

Andrew Ruth

Timothy Witherow

Cassopolis

Lauren Ahonen

Riley Bush

Kaleb Collins

Aiden Dahlgren

Malina Holz

Joseph Reiff

Megan Tucker

Decatur

Dylan Mack

Laura Ryan

Dowagiac

Arianna Conley

Thomas Crawford

Sydney Franks

Nathan Ickes

Autumn Johnson

Peytin Lee

Jayme Mathew

Jose Medina

Desiree Raab

Ethan Saylor

Grace Silverthorn

Gavin Smith

Anna Stevens

Lawrence Wright

Edwardsburg

Brayden Burgess

Allison Ianello

Chase Stanton

Delani Stull

Jean Thurston

Brittany West

Niles

Landon Ackerman

Daniel Brennan

Brittany Dickson

Karla Espinoza

Hunter Heath

Grace Hinsey

Shelby Ison

Gaige Kennedy

Pauline Knilans

Brenna Lewis

Kara Murphy

Grace Orpurt

Dakota Schneider

Anmol Singh

Emily Straley

Rebecca Tabor

Noah Taulbee

Anna-Lynn Waterman

Shelby Whitaker