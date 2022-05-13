Local students named to SMC spring honor roll

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College named 42 students to the President’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.   

Students honored on the President’s List must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load of at least 12 credits.   

The 98 students making the Dean’s List achieved at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load. The students from local communities made are listed below. 

 

President’s List  

 

Cassopolis  

Lauren Anderson  

Holly Brooks  

William Poitras  

Kailen Sopraseuth   

  

Decatur  

Allison Mroczek  

   

Dowagiac  

Alicea Cole  

Brady Haas  

Brenda Hopkins  

Bianca Pickens  

Tonya Roberts  

Ashley Starr-Willis  

   

Edwardsburg  

Emma Brunner  

Burgandy Ecker  

Aimee Lambert  

Ryleigh Litty  

Jakobe Luster  

Cameron Robbins   

 

Niles  

Alexander Hoadley  

Kaitlyn Kalling  

Elise Loucks  

Morgan Morrow  

Malinda Topash  

William Walters  

   

Dean’s List  

 

Buchanan  

Nikola Mcclenn  

Blaize Orphanidis  

Andrew Ruth  

Timothy Witherow  

 

Cassopolis  

Lauren Ahonen  

Riley Bush  

Kaleb Collins  

Aiden Dahlgren  

Malina Holz  

Joseph Reiff  

Megan Tucker  

 

Decatur  

Dylan Mack  

Laura Ryan    

  

Dowagiac  

Arianna Conley  

Thomas Crawford  

Sydney Franks  

Nathan Ickes  

Autumn Johnson  

Peytin Lee  

Jayme Mathew  

Jose Medina  

Desiree Raab  

Ethan Saylor  

Grace Silverthorn  

Gavin Smith  

Anna Stevens  

Lawrence Wright   

  

Edwardsburg  

Brayden Burgess  

Allison Ianello  

Chase Stanton  

Delani Stull  

Jean Thurston  

Brittany West   

  

Niles  

Landon Ackerman  

Daniel Brennan  

Brittany Dickson  

Karla Espinoza  

Hunter Heath  

Grace Hinsey  

Shelby Ison  

Gaige Kennedy  

Pauline Knilans  

Brenna Lewis  

Kara Murphy  

Grace Orpurt  

Dakota Schneider  

Anmol Singh  

Emily Straley  

Rebecca Tabor  

Noah Taulbee  

Anna-Lynn Waterman  

Shelby Whitaker  

