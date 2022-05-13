Local students named to SMC spring honor roll
Published 5:13 pm Friday, May 13, 2022
DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College named 42 students to the President’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.
Students honored on the President’s List must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load of at least 12 credits.
The 98 students making the Dean’s List achieved at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load. The students from local communities made are listed below.
President’s List
Cassopolis
Lauren Anderson
Holly Brooks
William Poitras
Kailen Sopraseuth
Decatur
Allison Mroczek
Dowagiac
Alicea Cole
Brady Haas
Brenda Hopkins
Bianca Pickens
Tonya Roberts
Ashley Starr-Willis
Edwardsburg
Emma Brunner
Burgandy Ecker
Aimee Lambert
Ryleigh Litty
Jakobe Luster
Cameron Robbins
Niles
Alexander Hoadley
Kaitlyn Kalling
Elise Loucks
Morgan Morrow
Malinda Topash
William Walters
Dean’s List
Buchanan
Nikola Mcclenn
Blaize Orphanidis
Andrew Ruth
Timothy Witherow
Cassopolis
Lauren Ahonen
Riley Bush
Kaleb Collins
Aiden Dahlgren
Malina Holz
Joseph Reiff
Megan Tucker
Decatur
Dylan Mack
Laura Ryan
Dowagiac
Arianna Conley
Thomas Crawford
Sydney Franks
Nathan Ickes
Autumn Johnson
Peytin Lee
Jayme Mathew
Jose Medina
Desiree Raab
Ethan Saylor
Grace Silverthorn
Gavin Smith
Anna Stevens
Lawrence Wright
Edwardsburg
Brayden Burgess
Allison Ianello
Chase Stanton
Delani Stull
Jean Thurston
Brittany West
Niles
Landon Ackerman
Daniel Brennan
Brittany Dickson
Karla Espinoza
Hunter Heath
Grace Hinsey
Shelby Ison
Gaige Kennedy
Pauline Knilans
Brenna Lewis
Kara Murphy
Grace Orpurt
Dakota Schneider
Anmol Singh
Emily Straley
Rebecca Tabor
Noah Taulbee
Anna-Lynn Waterman
Shelby Whitaker