Veronica J. Martin

March 28, 1952-April 29, 2022

Veronica “Jeannie” Jean Martin, age 70, of Cassopolis, died Friday, April 29, 2022.

Her life began March 28, 1952, in Cassopolis, Michigan the third of ten children born to Arthur Gillam Sr. and Charlotte Ann Johnson. She married Timothy C. Martin Dec. 4, 2019, in Cassopolis, Michigan.

Jeannie loved taking care of her sons. She immersed herself in reading scripture and her spiritual programs. She enjoyed taking rides and sitting and looking out peacefully by the lake. She also enjoyed meals at the Broadway Café.

Jeannie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of two years, Timothy Martin of Cassopolis; three sons, Leon M. Dupree, Leslie C. Dupree, Terrance L. Dupree, all of Cassopolis; two sisters, Sheila Evans of Cassopolis, Sharon Kay Gillam of Detroit; one sister-in-law, Marion Gilliam of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Wendy Walden, Michelle Malone; six brothers, Arthur Alan Gilliam, Jr., Neil B. Gillam, Kim Gillam, Brian W. Gillam, Mark Gillam, and Vincent “Perry” Gillam.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Jeannie be made to Gift of Life Foundation, 3861 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.