Daily Data: Wednesday, May 11

GIRLS SOFTBALL

BUCHANAN 4-14, BRIDGMAN 1-4

At Buchanan

First Game

Bridgman 100 000 0 – 1 4 2

Buchanan 002 200 x – 4 9 1

Bella Gearhart (L); Hailee Kara (W)

HR: Kaylee Shuler (BR)

Highlights: Hailee Kara struck out 10. Camille Lozmack, Alea Fisher and Alyvia Hickok each had two hits for Buchanan

Second Game

Bridgman 103 00 – 4 5 6

Buchanan 163 04 – 14 14 2

Bella Gearhart (L), Elise Schmaltz (2); Camille Lozmack (W)

2B: Kaylee Shuler (BR), Emme Slavens (BR), Arie Hackett (BR), Haylee Kanous (BR), Hannah Herman (BU)

HR: Alea Fisher (BU), Hannah Herman (BU), Alyvia Hickok (BU).

Highlights: Hannah Herman had three hits and four RBIs and Horvath Caitlin also had three hits for Buchanan. Camille Lozmack, Hailee Kara and Alyvia Hickok all had two hits.

Varsity record: Buchanan 21-3

EDWARDSBURG 5-13, VICKSBURG 4-2

At Vicksburg

First Game

Edwardsburg 000 003 2 – 5 10 2

Vicksburg 020 200 0 – 4 8 2

Emma Denison (W); Audrie Dugan (L)

2B: Delaney Monroe (V).

3B: Abby Bossler (E), Karyna Lewis (B)

HR: Lexi Schimpa (E)

Highlights: Emma Denison struck out six. Samantha Baker, Caitlin Tighe and Abby Bossler each had two hits for Edwardsburg. Tighe singled in the tying run in the seventh and Bossler then tripled to drive in Tighe with the winning run.

Second Game

Edwardsburg 143 05 – 13 16 2

Vicksburg 200 00 – 2 5 3

Samantha Baker (W); Kennedy Davis (L), Delaney Monroe (3)

2B: Lexi Schimpa (E), Averie Markel (E), Jersie Dawson (E)

Highlights: Lindsey Dalenberg and Samantha Baker each had three hits and Lexi Schimpa, Abby Bossler, Jersie Dawson and Sydney Klaer had two apiece. Baker and Dawson each drove in three runs.

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 15-6

DOWAGIAC 13-5, THREE RIVERS 2-5

At Three Rivers

First Game

Dowagiac 020 234 2 – 13 15 0

Three Rivers 000 200 0 – 2 4 0

Sierra Carpenter (W); Jennaya Decker (L), Ava Forman (5)

2B: Caleigh Wimberley (D) 2, Calley Ruff (D), Lyla Elrod (D), Rylee Hudson (D), Rebecca Guernsey (D), Carpenter (D), Lanie Glass (TR)

Second Game

(Suspended after 7 innings)

Dowagiac 221 000 0 – 5 5 7

Three Rivers 011 200 1 – 5 6 4

Sierra Carpenter, Rebecca Guernsey (7); Peyton Ware

2B: Caleigh Wimberley (D), Allie McGlothlen (TR)

HR: Aubrey Busby (D)

Varsity record: Dowagiac 8-4

NILES 8-6, OTSEGO 3-7

At Otsego

First Game

Niles 020 022 2 – 8 9 0

Otsego 201 000 0 – 3 6 2

Mya Syson (W); A. Lucas (L)

2B: Haylea Wilken (N), Chloe Hargreaves (N), Jada Bolhuis (O), Abby Lucas (O)

HR: Kayla Kiggins (N), Annabelle Johnson (N)

Highlights: Kayla Kiggins and Annabelle Johnson both homered for Niles.

Second Game

Niles 100 103 1 – 6 11 0

Otsego 032 020 x – 7 5 1

Maddie Elkins (W), Abby Lucas (6); Haylea Wilken (L), Mya Syson (5)

2B: Syson (N), Kayla Kiggins (N), Lucas (O)

HR: Amirah Lee (N), Kacie Scott (O), Ali Janke (O)

Highlight: Amirah Lee was 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Mya Syson was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Varsity record: Niles 13-12

BASEBALL

VICKSBURG 5-10, EDWARDSBURG 3-5

At Vicksburg

First Game

Edwardsburg 000 002 1 – 3 7 0

Vicksburg 100 004 x – 5 9 1

Payton Bookwalter (L), Brody Schimpa (6); Cole Gebben, Tyler DeVries (W, 6)

2B: Connor Ostrander (E), Jackson Bowles (V)

Highlights: Logan McColley had three hits and Connor Ostrander two hits and three RBIs.

Second Game

Edwardsburg 000 100 4 – 5 8 3

Vicksburg 001 018 x – 10 8 0

Eli Wideman (L), Connor Ostrander (6), Brody Schimpa (6); Caden Bowling (W)

2B: Payton Bookwalter (E), Logan McColley (E), Jaxson Wilson (V), Dylan Zemitans (V)

Highlights: Payton Bookwalter had two hits and Connor Ostrander drove in two runs.

Record: Edwardsburg 12-2

DOWAGIAC 8-3, THREE RIVERS 5-2

At Three Rivers

First Game

Dowagiac 210 050 0 – 8 7 3

Three Rivers 003 100 1 – 5 9 6

Kanyon Binns (W), Henry Weller (6); Drew McClain (L), Lloyd Ruesink (6)

2B: Luis Warmack (TR)

3B: Warmack (TR)

Highlights: Kanyon Binns was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Chieftains. He also picked up the win on the mound as he pitched five and two-third innings with six strikeouts.

Second Game

Dowagiac 200 010 0 – 3 10 1

Three Rivers 200 000 0 – 2 6 2

Mason Maggert (W), Henry Weller (7); Lloyd Ruesink (L), Kaleb Williams (5)

2B: Ruesink (TR)

Highlights: Ethan Hannapel and Kanyon Binns both had two hits for the Chieftains.

Varsity record: Dowagiac 7-8-1, Three Rivers 4-9

OTSEGO 3-10, NILES 1-9

At Otsego

First Game

Niles 100 000 0 – 1 2 3

Otsego 100 000 2 – 3 2 0

SaM Bronkema (W), Callum Wesseldyk (7); Brian Gonzalez (L), Drew Racht (7)

2B: Talon Brawley (N)

HR: Bronkema (O)

Second Game

Niles 024 210 0 – 9 12 2

Otsego 101 050 3 – 10 7 2

Kyle Lingbeek, G. Merrill (3), Colby Ward (5), Callum Wesseldyk (5,W)

2B: Carson Rachels (N), Talon Brawley (N), Dane Asmus (N), Wesseldyk (O), Jayden Fuelling (O)

Highlight: Austin Bradley was 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Vikings. Carson Rachels was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Varsity record: Niles 4-15-1

GIRLS TENNIS

BRANDYWINE 8, THREE RIVERS 0

At Niles

Singles

Jessica Williamson (BW) d. Abigail Lemacks 6-2, 6-2; 2. Hannah Earles (BW) d. Kienne Shank 6-4, 6-2; 3. Mari Allen (BW) d. Abigail Thompson 6-4, 6-3; 4. Courtney Bates (BW) d. Emily Workman 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

Abbie Hubbard-Emma Hinsey (BW) d. Caleigh Barth-Laynor Zabonick 6-0, 6-1; 2. Tressa Hullinger-Hope Typer (BW) d. Taylor Workman-Arabella Mengold 7-5, 6-3; 3. Chloe Sidenbender-Dani Holden (BW) d. Anna Ives-Brooklyn Page 6-1, 6-3; 4. Isabelle Sosnoski-Abagail Solloway (BW) d. Lily Zabonick-Maggie Gose 6-4, 6-2.

Varsity record: Brandywine 15-0

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSBURG 188, DOWAGIAC 204

At Four Lakes Country Club

Medalist

Harrison Smith, Edwardsburg – 45

Additional Edwardsburg Results

Andrew Kurowski 46, Landon Putz 47, Ethan Emenaker 50, Will Moore 51, Cody Schaap 64

Dowagiac Results

Abraham Guernsey 47, Luke Spagnoli 49, Travis Rehborg 54, Dane Spagnoli 54, Kaden Sandora 57, Ben Pinkowski 69

NILES 177, ST. JOSEPH 185, BUCHANAN 222

At Orchard Hills Country Club, Buchanan

Medalists

Evan Bruckner, Niles; Charles Uzelac, St. Joseph – 42

Buchanan Results

Aiden Mondschein 45, Carson Shelton 54, Nick McKean 59, Tyler Miller 64, Quinten Ruff 77

Additional Niles Results

Aiden Krueger 44, George Pullen 44, Connor Weston 47, Nick Berry 51, Kade Delinski 53