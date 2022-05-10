Roundup: Eddies, Bobcats remain undefeated

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg and Brandywine tennis teams remained undefeated in with conference wins over Paw Paw and South Haven, respectively Monday.

The Eddies and Bobcats both won 8-0. Edwardsburg blanked Paw Paw in Wolverine Conference play, while Brandywine shutout South Haven in BCS Athletic Conference Red Division action.

Niles was defeated by Otsego 7-1 in its Wolverine Conference match.

Paw Paw at Edwardsburg

The Eddies (8-0-1) made short work of the Red Wolves as they dropped just five games in sweeping the singles flights.

Leah Hosang recorded the shutout at No. 1 singles for Edwardsburg.

In doubles matches, Paw Paw was a bit more competitive, but still were defeated in all four flights in straight sets.

Katie Schaible and Ella Castelucci shutout Brynn Flanders and Emily Door 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.

South Haven at Brandywine

Not only did the Bobcats improve to 14-0 with the sweep of the Rams, they also improved their BCS Red Division mark to 4-0.

Brandywine won all eight flights in straight sets.

Hannah Earles recorded a shutout at No. 2 singles, while Chloe Sidenbender and Dani Holden picked up a shutout at No. 3 doubles.

Otsego at Niles

Undefeated Otsego swept the singles flights and won three out of the four doubles flights in straight sets to earn the victory.

Niles’ lone win came at No. 1 doubles where Sydney Schiele and Cadence Knight defeated Madison Kroes and Anna Moore 7-5 and 6-4.

The Vikings are now 5-7 on the season.