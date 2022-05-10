Aug. 15, 1940-Oct. 25, 2021

Jeffrey Lynn Mantke, 81, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 25, 2021. Jeff was born on Aug. 15, 1940, the first son of Kenneth and Esther (Morehouse) Mantke, in Niles, Michigan.

As a young child, Jeff and his parents lived briefly in California, where his father was stationed during World War II. At the end of the war, the family moved back to Niles and eventually built their home on Philip Road. Jeff would call that house his home for the remainder of his life.

After graduating from Niles High School, Jeff briefly attended Kalamazoo College and then pursued his career at Kawneer and Garden City Fans. Much of Jeff’s spare time was spent collecting — baseball cards, stamps, coins, DVDs, record albums, and numerous other unique items. He also loved and was very successful bowling in leagues throughout the Niles area, where the Mantke family had made a name for itself over the years. Perhaps Jeff’s biggest love, however, was cats, both his own pets and the strays who roamed the neighborhood. He cared for as many as he could.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother John, and his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins, as well as his ex-wife Peggy Mantke Patterson. He is survived by cousins Sharon Hand, Bob Morehouse, Gail Hibbard, and Carol Swoyer.

A memorial service for Jeff will be held on Thursday, May 19, at 11 a.m., at Mission Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Harbor Humane Society at 14345 Bagley St, West Olive MI 49460.

Arrangements are being handled by Halbritter Wickens Funeral Services in Niles.