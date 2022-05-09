Vikings defend Leader Cup championship

BUCHANAN — Led by its best ball and scramble champions, the Niles golf team successfully defended its Leader Cup championship at Orchard Hills Country Club Monday.

Aiden Krueger and Kade Delinski shot 39 to win the best ball championship, while Evan Bruckner and George Pullen shot 36 to win the scramble title.

As a team, the Vikings shot 158 to edge Cassopolis, which finished with a 164 and Edwardsburg, which shot 167. Dowagiac finished fourth with a 180, Buchanan fifth with a 203 and Brandywine sixth with a 217.

Logan Pflug and R.J. Drews led the Rangers with a 81, while Edwardsburg was led by Ethan Emenaker and Andrew Kurowski, who shot 82. Abraham Guernsey and Luke Spagnoli, as well as Dane Spagnoli and Travis Rehborg, both finished with a score of 90.

Aiden Mondschein and Tyler Miller led the Bucks with a 91. Carson Knapp and Robert Dillard shot 104 for the Bobcats.