Jan. 1, 1924-April 13, 2022

Chester L. Jones, 98, of Niles, MI, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Chester was born Jan. 5, 1924, in Berrien Springs, MI, to the late Lucy and Edwin Jones. On February 14, 1950, he married Delta Rose in South Bend, IN, and since then they have done everything together. He was a U.S Army WWII Veteran. Chester was a member at Northway Church of Christ for 40 years. He loved playing country music with his friends.

Chester is survived by his wife of 72 years, Delta; sons, Rodney (Brenda) Jones, Randy (Tina) Jones; daughter, Gail (Chuck) Jones; grandchildren, Chad Jones, Justin Jones, Lucas Jones, Kyle (Kylie) Jones, Kaley Flynn; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lucy and Edwin; brothers, Ray Jones, Leslie Jones, Lowell Jones; sisters, Donna Davis, Winona Raven, and Marjorie Barron.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.