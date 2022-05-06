Catherine Kelly

Nov. 19, 1964-April 26, 2022

Minister Catherine “Cat” Delores Kelly, 57, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on April 26, 2022.

Cat is the daughter of Constance D. Akins and Oliver Kelley Jr.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Northway Church of God (19525 Auten Rd. South Bend, Indiana 46637).

Memorial donations may be made to the Volunteers of America or the Humane Society of South Bend.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services.