Niles High School student organizes tree planting project

Sawyer Lundberg, a 10th grader at Niles High School, dropped off 78 tree saplings to St. Mary’s School Principal Leslie Conyers on Wednesday, April 27 as part of the students’ Trees Across Berrien community service project.

Lundberg helped organize his classmates from the Berrien County Math and Science Center to volunteer for the Berrien Conservation District in exchange for the tree sapling donation and also helped recruit classmates to distribute tree saplings in their home communities of Watervliet, Edwardsburg and Berrien Springs.

Lundberg thanked Nancy Carpenter with the Berrien Conservation District, and Steve Bornell, with Fernwood Botanical Garden for donating a combined 130 Trees Across Berrien County.

On Wednesday, April 27, Sawyer read the book “Would You Could You Plant A Tree” to St. Mary’s preschoolers as a fun way to end the project.