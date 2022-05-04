Mary Crawley

Jan. 25, 1945-April 19, 2022

Mary Ladean Crawley, 77, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 25, 1945, the only child of the late Lee Thomas and Beatrice (Hibler) Jackson.

Mary married the love of her life, James Crawley Jr., on June 21, 1962. This year would have marked sixty years of marriage.

Many will remember her working at Big Wheel, and as a long-time employee of Rite Aid, where she retired in 2014. Mary was very outgoing, and had a great sense of humor, often sharing stories with her customers.

Mary was a member of the Eastern Star Myra Chapter 46, and the Cosmopolitan Club of Cassopolis. She relished a good romance novel, and enjoyed traveling. Mary loved her community and served whenever she could.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Steven Crawley.

Mary is survived by her husband, James Crawley Jr. of Dowagiac; son, James Crawley III of Columbus. Ohio; aunt Sheila Teachey of Detroit; cousins Elain Turner of Detroit; Clarence Harrell of Detroit; along with a host of cousins, and her husband’s family, whom she considered her own.

A private funeral service honoring her life was held on Friday, April 29, 2022, and she was laid to rest at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Caring Circle of Lakeland.

