Four Winds Invitational returning to the South Bend Country Club in August

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds Casinos announced that the 2022 Four Winds Invitational will be held at South Bend Country Club from Friday, Aug.12 through Sunday, Aug. 14.

The Four Winds Invitational is part of the Epson Tour, which enters its 42nd year of structured competition in 2022 and is the most established women’s qualifying tour in the world as the one “Road to the LPGA.”

“We are very pleased to once again partner with South Bend Country Club for the 11th edition of the Four Winds Invitational,” said Rebecca Richards, tribal chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. “2021 was the first year that the tournament was held at South Bend Country Club and everyone was very impressed with the course and its facilities. Not only did Golf Digest rank South Bend Country Club as the fifth-best private course in Indiana, but it also hosts an annual U.S. Open qualifier. We believe our partnership with South Bend Country Club, along with new tour sponsor Epson, will help make the 2022 Four Winds Invitational our best tournament yet.”

“We’d like to thank South Bend Country Club for their efforts as we continue our partnership for the second year,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos. “We’d also like to thank all of the tournament sponsors as well as the LPGA for their support of the Four Winds Invitational over the last 10 years. The previous tournaments have been a great success and attracted fans throughout the region. We have offered over $1.2 million in prize money to date and are very excited that this year’s Four Winds Invitational will offer a $200,000 purse.”

Duke Downey, CEO of South Bend Country Club is pleased to have the tour returning.

“We are very proud to once again be selected by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos to host the 2022 Four Winds Invitational. We are excited to welcome the future generation of rising LPGA stars and showcase what our award-winning golf course has to offer. I would also like to thank the members of South Bend Country Club for their support of the players during tournament week.”