Sue Ahonen

March 30, 1964-April 26, 2022

Suzette D. Ahonen, devoted wife, mother, grandma “Gi-Gi,” sister and friend, 58, of Dowagiac passed away, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her home.

Sue was born March 30, 1964, in Berrien Springs to Richard & Patricia (Cooper) Kling. She graduated from Dowagiac Union High School, Class of 1982 where she was a member of the choir. Sue furthered her education and became an EMT and a phlebotomist. She held several jobs over the years, but dedicated her life to caring for her home and her family. On April 8, 1998, she married Randy Ahonen, Sr. in Cassopolis. Sue attended nearly all of her children’s and grandchildren’s school and sporting events. Sue looked forward to every birthday & holiday with her family. Sue loved being in her kitchen cooking and baking up a storm while jamming out to her favorite music. She loved being a hostess.

Everyone was always welcome in her home. Sue was also a thrill seeker and looked forward to the fast rides at any amusement parks and fairs. Sue was a former member of the Dowagiac Moose Lodge. In her free time, Sue enjoyed dancing and people watching. If you knew Sue, you knew about her love for people watching and those unspoken comments with her eyes. Sue was a caregiver through and through, her selfless heart led her to care for many loved ones throughout her life. Sue will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her dearly.

Sue is survived by her loving husband Randy; her children Kim (Jesse) Bement of Cassopolis, Randolph (Ashlee) Ahonen, Jr. of Decatur, Tim Rutkowski of Dowagiac, Ryan (Amy) Ahonen of Marcellus, Brian (Crystal) Buchanan of Decatur, Michelle (Wade) Peters of Dowagiac; seventeen grandchildren; her siblings Timothy (Irinia Sparks) Kling of Elkhart, IN, Denise (Jim) Rowan of Naperville, IL, Judy Prehn of Romeoville, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews & “adopted kids”. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Kelly Jean Kling, her mother-in-law Lillian Catherine Ahonen, her grandson Henry Paul Bement, her niece Stephanie Elaine Baker, her first husband Ronald Lee Rutkowski and numerous other family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon. Monday, May 2, 2022 at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Rev. Stacey Wilder officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. Sunday, May 1, 2022, and 11 until noon. Monday at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Sue’s name may be made to Hidden Acres Farm, 50582 Pleasant Road. Dowagiac, MI 49047.