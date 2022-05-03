Joseph A. Hassle

Sept. 28, 1932-May 1, 2022

Joseph Allen Hassle, 89, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his home. Joe was born September 28, 1932 to Leopold and Ella (Ziemke) Hassle in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Joe developed a love for farming at an early age. He would often ride his bike to his Grandpa and Grandma Ziemke’s to help them on their farm, spending most summers there. He bought his first farm in Keeler Township in 1951, after graduating from Benton Harbor High School. He married Harriett Bishop, December 28, 1953 and they farmed together for decades, building Berrybrook Farms, while raising their family of eight children. Joe had three passions in life; his family, farming and hunting.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Fritz Hassle.

Joe is survived by his wife of 68 years, Harriett; children – Ruth (Terry) Ausra, Lory (Bill) Schoff, Mary (Marty) Sell, Joe (Martha) Hassle, Polly (Mike) Irons, John (Michelle) Hassle, Sandy (Mike) Stutsy and Scott (Nicole) Hassle; twenty grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren and his beloved dogs Peppi and Toby. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and dear friends. A special thank you to Diana Erickson, his wonderful caregiver.

A private, family service is being planned with a celebration of life to take place later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to Caring Circle/ Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan, 49085; Cass County Fair, 590 North O’Keefe Street, Cassopolis, Michigan, 49031 or the Chieftain Golf Outing, 2435 Front Street, Dowagiac, Michigan, 49047.