‘Stand With Ukraine’ free exhibition shows the face of war, protest and pain

BUCHANAN — Taking the importance of international news to the local level, Buchanan Art Center’s upcoming “Stand with Ukraine” exhibition highlights both the protest and the pain of war.

“Stand with Ukraine” features paintings and photographs from four artists: Vasilisa Kiselevich, Olga Orlovksa-Soaltys, Sandy Williams and Jeff Matejovsky. The exhibition in BAC’s Hess Gallery runs from May 11 through June 5. A public reception will be hosted at BAC from 2 to 4 p.m., May 15.

Kiselevich and Orlovksa-Soaltys are two Buchanan Art Center instructors who use their art to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.They have participated in demonstrations in Chicago to help keep the war and the need for America’s assistance to Ukraine top of mind.

These artists have amassed a collection of photographic and other images that show the determination and passion of Ukrainians and sympathetic Americans who protest the Russian invasion. The artists are also assisting Ukrainians who wish to keep in touch with their American relatives.

Joining Kiselevich and Orlovksa-Soaltys are artists Sandy Williams and Jeff Matejovsky. In one painting titled “Dark Days,” Williams and Matejovsky use their own creativity to tell of the emotional impact of war on Ukraine’s citizens. Matejovsky’s background for the work sets a tone that suggests the horrors of war. Williams painted the war’s refugees with hearts that nearly flicker in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Buchanan Art Center is located at 117 W. Front St., Buchanan.

