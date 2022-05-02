Edwardsburg Leos collect more than 120 pairs of eyeglasses

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Leo Club recently participated in the Great Eyeglass Challenge by asking family and friends to look in their drawers for old eyeglasses that are just taking up space because they no longer wear them.

The Leos collected 121 pairs of eyeglasses to give to the Lions of Michigan, District 11B2 to send the glasses off to be cleaned, sorted by prescription, and then sent to new homes in countries that could use the eyeglasses.

An estimated 2.5 billion people around the world need glasses, but do not have them, according to the International Eyeglass Center. The Leos collected the eyeglasses to help give sight to someone that really needs glasses.

Edwardsburg has several collection boxes to donate used eyeglasses, such as the American Legion, several banks in our town and even at the Edwardsburg High School.

“Please don’t throw used glasses away,” the Lions Club said in a press release. “Help someone the gift of being able to see clearly for quality of life.”