Daily Data: Sunday, May 1

BASEBALL

Lakeshore Invitational

At Stevensville

BUCHANAN 5, BATTLE CREEK UNITED 2

Buchanan 001 120 1 – 5 7 3

BC United 001 100 0 – 2 6 4

Matthew Hoover (W), Drew Glavin (7); Jake Kucharczyk (L), Malachi Goss (6)

2B: Matthew Hoover (BU), Cade Preissing (BU), Murphy Wegner (BU)

Highlights: Matthew Hoover struck out eight and both Battle Creek runs were unearned. Cade Preissing, Matthew Hoover and Macoy West each had two hits and Hoover and Hunter Carrington drove in two runs apiece.

Championship Game

Lakeshore 110 151 0 – 9 9 0

Buchanan 000 031 1 – 5 6 3

Drew Glavin (L), Macoy West (6), Hunter Carrington (7);

2B: Thomas OverBerghe (BU).

Highlights: Macoy West had two hits and four RBIs and Nick Finn had two hits.

Varsity records: Lakeshore 7-5, Buchanan 9-2

SOFTBALL

Mendon Tournament

At Mendon

First Game

MENDON 13, BRANDYWINE 0

Mendon 005 71 – 13 15 2

Brandywine 000 21 – 3 5 3

Lauren Schabes (W); Adelyn Drotoz (L), Haley Scott (5)

2B: Paige Krishner (BW), Izzy Smith (M)

3B: Schabes (M), Smith (M)

HR: Chloe Parker (BW)

Highlights: Chloe Parker was 2-for-3 with a home and an RBI for the Bobcats. Paige Krishner also had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.

Second Game

QUINCY 3, BRANDYWINE 3

(Game suspended due to weather)

Quincy 101 010 – 3 6 1

Brandywine 200 100 – 3 8 1

2B: Paige Kishner (BW), Chloe Parker (BW)

Third Game

BRANDYWINE 15, HOWARDSVILLE 0

Howardsville 000 0 – 0 1 6

Brandywine 405 6 – 15 14 1

Presley Gogley (W)

2B: Adelyn Drotox (BW), Chloe Parker (BW)

3B: Parker (BW)

Highlights: Chloe Parker doubled and tripled as Brandywine finished with 14 hits against Howardsville Christian.

Varsity record: Brandywine 7-5-1

Lakeshore Invitational

At Stevensville

First Game

EDWARDSBURG 12, CHELSEA 6

Edwardsburg 100 270 2 – 12 18 0

Chelsea 000 204 0 – 6 7 4

Emma Denison (W); M. McCalla (L), C. Diesing (6)

2B: Lindsey Dalenberg (ED), Lani Hardin (ED), Sydney Klaer (ED), Abby Bossler (ED), B. Zachrich (C)

HR: Zachrich (C), McCalla (C), A. Evers (C)

Highlights: Samantha Baker went 4-for-5 with an RBI for Edwardsburg. Emma Denison was 3-fo-5, while Lindsey Dalenberg was 3-for-3 with a double and a RBI. Denison struck out 11 in earning the victory.

Second Game

EDWARDSBURG 12, CROWN POINT 7

Edwardsburg 342 020 1 – 12 14 1

Crown Point 202 000 3 – 7 11 1

Avery Markel (W), Samantha Baker (4); K. Niemiec (L), K. Wentz (2)

2B: Sydney Klaer (ED), Lexi Shimpa (ED), Baker (ED), B. Kita (CP)

HR: Lani Hardin (ED), Klaer (ED)

Highlights: Lindsey Dalenberg was 3-for-4 for the Eddies, while Sydney Klaer was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Lani Hardin also had a home run.

Third Game

LAKESHORE 11, EDWARDSBURG 3

Edwardsburg 000 300 0 – 3 5 3

Lakeshore 025 202 x – 11 11 1

Avery Arwood (W); Samantha Baker (L), Avery Markel (6)

2B: Eden Gray (L), Jossalyn Schmaltz (L), Eva Kerschbaum (L)

HR: Caitlin Tighe (ED)

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 11-6, Lakeshore 11-3

GIRLS TENNIS

Parma Western Invitational

At Jackson

Team Scores

PARMA WESTERN 12, EDWARDSBURG 10, ST. CLAIRE 1

Edwardsburg Results

Singles

Leah Hosang (E) d. Faith Holton (PW) 6-0, 6-0; Leah Hosang (E) d. Emma Knott (ST) 6-0, 6-0. Claire Deak (E) d. Renee Marston (PW) 2-6, 7-5, 10-6; Claire Deak (E) d. Hannah Maynard (ST) 6-0, 6-0. Maddie Miles (PW) d. Eucris Ugay (E) 6-2, 6-0; Eucris Ugay (E) d. Trista Card (ST) 6-1, 6-2. Julia Jones (E) d. Mena Smarch (PW) 4-6, 6-1, 10-8; Julia Jones (E) d. Alyssa Schafer (ST) 4-6, 6-2, 10-4.

Doubles