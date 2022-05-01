Chieftains blank Shamrocks, Bucks blanked by Wildcats

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac soccer team got back on the winning track as it blanked visiting Berrien Springs 3-0 in a non-conference match Friday.

The Chieftains outshot the Shamrocks 24-3 on senior night.

Dowagiac (5-2-2) took a 2-0 halftime lead as Hailee Saylor scored in the 13th minute and Kenya Lee scored in the 18th minute.

Faith Green scored in the 77th minute to compete the scoring for the Chieftains.

“I was happy with tonight’s effort the girls played hard for their seniors,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis.

Triana Lee had three saves for Dowagiac.

Amelia Daniels had 11 of Berrien Springs’ 14 saves. Allison Fedoruk had the other three saves.

Buchanan at Three Rivers

Rylie Glass and Summer Morrill both scored two goals as host Three Rivers shutout Buchanan 8-0 Friday night.

The Bucks (5-4) were outshot 25-6 by the Wildcats, who improved to 5-7.