Chieftains blank Shamrocks, Bucks blanked by Wildcats

Published 8:43 am Sunday, May 1, 2022

By Scott Novak

Kenya Lee had a goal as Dowagiac blanked Berrien Springs 3-0 Friday on Senior Night. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac soccer team got back on the winning track as it blanked visiting Berrien Springs 3-0 in a non-conference match Friday.

The Chieftains outshot the Shamrocks 24-3 on senior night.

Dowagiac (5-2-2) took a 2-0 halftime lead as Hailee Saylor scored in the 13th minute and Kenya Lee scored in the 18th minute.

Faith Green scored in the 77th minute to compete the scoring for the Chieftains.

“I was happy with tonight’s effort the girls played hard for their seniors,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis.

Triana Lee had three saves for Dowagiac.

Amelia Daniels had 11 of Berrien Springs’ 14 saves. Allison Fedoruk had the other three saves.

 

Buchanan at Three Rivers

Rylie Glass and Summer Morrill both scored two goals as host Three Rivers shutout Buchanan 8-0 Friday night.

The Bucks (5-4) were outshot 25-6 by the Wildcats, who improved to 5-7.

More Sports

Ranger golf team tops Bridgman, Chieftains fall to Otsego

Roundup: Edwardsburg remains undefeated, Chieftains blanked

Roundup: Chieftains, Bobcats, Eddies rout opponents

Niles, Buchanan swept by Plainwell in tri-meet

Print Article