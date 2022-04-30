Roundup: Bucks, Chieftains fall at conference meets

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Buchanan and Dowagiac track teams were swept in BCS Athletic and Wolverine conference dual meets Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

At Berrien Springs, the Shamrocks defeated the Bucks’ boys team 105-32, while the Buchanan girls team was defeated 79-57.

Buchanan won three events in the boy’s portion of the meet.

Rowan Kile captured the 110 meter high hurdles with a time of 19.67, while Britain Philip won the 300 meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 45.60. Brady Thompson won the high jump with a height of 5-8.

Madeline Young won two events for the Buchanan girls team as she captured the 800 and 1,600 meters with times of 2:45.93 and 5:57.26, respectively.

Zoe Griggs won the shot put for the Bucks with a toss of 25-10.75, while Kaitlynne Walter won the discus. No distance was available.

Buchanan’s other first-place finish came in the 3,200 meter relay as Sydney Greaves, Maddix Roberts, Eleanor Young and Madeline Young posted a time of 11:47.54.

Dowagiac at Otsego

The Bulldogs defeated the Chieftain boys track team 121-15, while the girls team lost 120-17.

Otsego took first place in every event in the boy’s portion of the meet.

Dowagiac’s top finishes were in the 100 meters where Elijah Clark finished second with a time of 11.5 and the 200 meters where Justin Bannow finished second with a time of 24.5. Also picking up runner-up finishes were Noah Green in the 400 meters with a time of 56.0 and Owen Saylor in the 800 meters with a time of 2:18.5.

For the Chieftain girls team, Amelia Jones won the high jump with a height of 4-10 and the pole vault with a height of 8-0.