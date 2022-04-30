Rangers sweep Marcellus, Niles falls to Vicksburg

MARCELLUS — Visiting Cassopolis swept a Southwest 10 Conference doubleheader from Marcellus Thursday.

The Rangers defeated the Wildcats 8-2 and 5-1. The second game was halted after five innings due to darkness.

At Niles, the Vikings were sept by Vicksburg, 13-0 and 10-0.

Cassopolis at Marcellus

R.J. Drews earned the win in the opener for the Rangers.

Cassopolis had six hits in the contest, led by Collin Bogue, who had a pair of doubles.

In the nightcap, Bogue picked up the win as he tossed a two-hitter.

The Rangers had six hits again in the second game, led by Drews, who had a pair.

Vicksburg at Niles

Niles managed just three hits in its Wolverine Conference doubleheader with the Bulldogs.

Gage Vota took the loss in the first game and Brian Gonzalez the loss in the nightcap.

The Vikings are now 3-10-1 overall and 2-4 in league contests. Vicksburg improves to 7-4 and 5-0 in Wolverine Conference play.