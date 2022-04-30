Ranger golf team tops Bridgman, Chieftains fall to Otsego

BRIDGMAN — The Cassopolis golf team defeated host Bridgman 176-193 in a non-conference match Friday.

Logan Pflug earned medalist honors for the Rangers with his round of 41 at Pebblewood Country Club.

Cassopolis also got a 45 from Brayden Westrate, Kendon Williams and R.J. Drews. Kenny Mays shot 49 and Collin Bogue 56.

Otsego at Dowagiac

The Chieftains finally had a home match Friday at Hampshire Country Club.

Visiting Otsego spoiled the event by defeating the Chieftains 190-200 in a Wolverine Conference match.

Abraham Guernsey led Dowagiac with a 46. Travis Reinborg shot 50, Luke Spagnoli 51, Dane Spagnoli 53, Kaden Sandora 59 and Hunter Ausra 61.

The Bulldog’s Spencer Shearer shot 44 to earn medalist honors.