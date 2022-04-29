Roundup: Golf teams finally getting some rounds in

WHITE PIGEON — It has been a tough spring so far for area golfers, but teams and slowly, but surely getting some rounds in as the state tournament rapidly approaches.

With regionals scheduled either May 31 or June 1, that leaves basically a month to squeeze in all of the conference matches they already have scheduled, plus the ones that need to be made up due to snow and rain throughout the month of April.

Southwest 10 Conference

Cassopolis captured its second straight conference jamboree as it easily outdistanced runner-up Comstock at Klinger Lake Golf Course Monday.

The Rangers, led by medalist Brayden Westrate’s 42, shot 183 as a team. The Colts were a distant second with a score of 211. Host White Pigeon was third with a 231, Centreville fourth with a 255 and Marcellus fifth with a 289.

R.J. Drews, Logan Pflug and Kendon Williams all shot 47 for Cassopolis, which also got a pair of 51s from Kenny May and Collin Bogue.

Wolverine Conference

Niles edged visiting Three Rivers 185-190 at Orchard Hills Country Club Monday.

The Vikings’ George Pullen was the medalist as he shot 43. Niles also had Evan Bruckner with a 45, Aiden Krueger with a 48, Dakota Schneider with a 49, Connor Weston with a 55 and Kade Delinski with a 58.

Vicksburg defeated host Edwardsburg 180-192 at Four Lakes Country Club.

The Eddies were led by Andrew Kurowski’s 45. Edwardsburg also had Ethan Emenaker with a 46, Harrison Smith with a 48, Will Moore with a 52, Mason Crist with a 52 and Landon Putz with a 53.

The Eddies competed in the Gull Lake Invitational Thursday and finished 17th with a score of 384.

Emenaker led Edwardsburg with an 87. Crist shot 97, Kurowski 98, Putz 102 and Moor 104.

Dowagiac was defeated by host Three Rivers 178-204.

Abraham Guernsey led the Chieftains with a 49. Dane Spagnoli shot 50, Travis Reinborg 52, Luke Spagnoli 53, Hunter Ausra 56 and Kaden Sandora 58.

“We had way too many balls hit out of bounds,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “We need to play smarter in that respect. We will bounce back, hopefully back under 200 tomorrow against Otsego at Hampshire.”

BCS Athletic Conference

Buchanan finished third and Brandywine fourth at the jamboree at Pipestone Creek.

The Bucks’ Aiden Mondschein earned medalist honors with a round of 44.

Additional Buchanan scores were Carson Shelton with a 55, Nick McKean with a 58, Quinten Ruff with a 61 and Thomas Pleasant with a 66.

Brandywine’s scores were Miles Lemere with a 52, Robby Dillard with a 54, Will Hayes with a 65, Carter Hayes with a 67, Kenny Wells with a 72, Brock Dye with a 73 and Shaun Wixcon with a 75.

On Tuesday, the Bucks and Bobcats finished third and fourth at the BCS Jamboree hosted by South Haven at Hawks Head.

Mondschein was the medalist again with a 45.

Buchanan’s Shelton finished with a 57, Tyler Miller with a 60, McKean with a 66 and Ruff with a 67.

Brandywine was led by Miles Lemere’s 61. Hayes shot 62, Dillard 65, Wells 66 and Wixson 66.