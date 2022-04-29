National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 30

MICHIGAN — The Michigan State Police is again teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

MSP’s 30 posts will participate in the one-day ‘Take-Back’ effort from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, by serving as drop-off points for Michiganders to discard expired, unused and unwanted pills, which will be destroyed. No liquids, inhalers, patches or syringes will be accepted.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The DEA Take Back event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide, including for the first time, drop boxes at Veterans Administration medical centers.

In October last year, the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with its law enforcement partners, removed close to 745,000 pounds of unneeded prescriptions from medicine cabinets across the country, as part of its ongoing commitment to turn the tide against the U.S. opioid epidemic. Since its inception, the program has removed more than 15.2 million pounds of medication from circulation.

Participation in take back programs, as well as continuous disposal of unused medications, helps prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. In addition, ensuring that collected medications are properly destroyed can keep them from entering our lakes, rivers, and streams.

Anyone who is unable to participate on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day can anonymously surrender their prescription drugs at any MSP post, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.