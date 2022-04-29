Brandywine baseball, softball teams sweep Falcons

NILES — It has been a roller coaster ride for the Bobcats so far this season.

After winning its first four games, the Bobcats lost three out of their next four contests by splitting with Berrien Springs and getting swept by Watervliet.

Brandywine righted the ship Tuesday with a sweep of visiting Constantine in non-conference action.

The Bobcats (7-3) won the opening game 8-5, and then completed the sweep with a 2-1, walk-off win in the nightcap.

“We did some good things,” said Brandywine Coach David Sidenbender. “Owen [Hulett] and James [Barnes] battled through on night they didn’t have their best stuff and the elements weren’t great. We made some plays on defense and gave our selves a chance to win. I know it’s the end of April, but it still feels early so we just need to continue to work to get better and more consistent.”

Tyler Deming and Jamier Palmer both had two hits for Brandywine in the opening game. The duo also had two hits apiece in the nightcap.

Deming singled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh on the first pitch he saw from Gavin Lewis.

Brandywine softball

The Bobcats squared their record at 4-4 with a sweep of Constantine Tuesday.

Brandywine took the opening game 13-2 before having to hold off the Falcons in a slugfest in the nightcap, 20-14.

In the first game, Chloe Parker had three hits, Haley Scott had two hits and four RBIs, while Adelyn Drotoz had two hits and three runs scored for Brandywine.

In the second, Kadence Brumitt and Parker each had four hits, Ireland Prenkert three and Paige Krisher two for the Bobcats.

“I can say that it was a fun evening,” said Brandywine Coach Mike Brumitt. “I feel like I coached a track meet, there was so much offense going on. The girls were real excited to play. Constantine is a great team, it should be a great pre-district game.”