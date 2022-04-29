Bobcats top crosstown rival Niles to remain undefeated

NILES — Host Niles could not knockoff rival Brandywine in non-conference girls tennis Thursday afternoon.

The visiting Bobcats remained undefeated with a 7-1 win over the Vikings.

Niles’ lone win came at No. 2 doubles where Zoe Gondeck and Anne Johnson defeated Tressa Hullinger and Hope Typer. It was the first loss of the season for Hullinger and Typer.

Brandywine (8-0) swept the singles flights by winning all four in straight sets. Niles did provide the Bobcats with one of their most competitive dual matches of the season.

Jessica Williamson, Hannah Earles, Mari Allen and Cortney Bates were winners in singles competition for Brandywine.

Abbie Hubbard and Emma Hinsey were winners at No. 1 doubles for the Bobcats, as were Chloe Sidenbender and Dani Holden at No. 3 doubles. Isabelle Sosnoski and Abagail Solloway picked up the win at No. 4 doubles for Brandywine.

Niles falls to 3-4 on the year.

Wolverine Conference

On Wednesday, host Edwardsburg hosted Dowagiac and blanked the Chieftains 8-0.

The Eddies won all eight flights in straight sets. Edwardsburg did not lose a game in sweeping the singles flights with Leah Hosang, Claire Deak, Ugay and Julia Jones.