Marion Magnolia Farms market to host 60 local artisans, vendors

CASSOPOLIS — From a mobile barnyard and goat milk soaps to homemade jerky and a taco truck, one upcoming local event promises to have something for everyone.

Marion Magnolia Farms, 57376 Twin Lakes Road, Cassopolis, is set to host its third market event featuring more than 60 local artisans, vendors and food trucks from across Michiana from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

Owner Brittany File opened Marion Magnolia Farms in the summer of 2020 after she and her husband renovated a 200-year-old barn just north of M-62. The result of their work is a glamourous, farm-style event space complete with crystal chandeliers and vintage couches.

The space has primarily been used as a private wedding venue – File said the summer schedule is nearly full – but also has been used to host local events such as the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Daddy Daughter Dance, a fundraiser for the Dowagiac Area History Museum and last year’s Oktoberfest market.

While File said organizing a large-scale market is a lot of work, she believes in lifting up local small businesses – and this event is the perfect way to do it.

“We want to be a big supporter of the community, and we’re super excited to host,” File said. “It’s a very stressful event to put together, and our cancellation list is about a mile long for vendors, but I enjoy the event probably just as much as everyone else. My favorite things to do are shopping, eating and drinking and here I can do all three of these things at the same time.”

File said about 20 to 25 vendors are from the Dowagiac area, as well as Taqueria Del Rey Food Truck and Hidden Acres’ Barnyard on the Go.

“We always try to support Hidden Acres, and the kids always like it,” File said. “It’s only our third market, but we really try to mix up the vendors as best we can. … There’s some from Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Marcellus, Niles, Buchanan, Granger and the Michiana area.”

Other activities, shops and items that can be found that market include a caricature artist, face painting, a fairy hair artist, goat milk soap from Eby Farms, goat milk caramel, fine artists, Sticky Spoons Jam, Kelsey’s Cake Pops, donkeys from The Tipsy Burro, BBQ by File Bro’s BBQ, Crazy Craft Lady headbands, food and beverages from Victorian Pantry and much more.

Due to the high number of vehicles, the venue has hired parking attendants and will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle.