Tamela Miller

July 2, 1963-April 27, 2022

Tamela “Tammy” Miller, 58, of Niles, Michigan, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home on April 23, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

On July 2, 1963, Tammy was born to David Sr. and Dorothy (Allen) Pitcher in Niles, Michigan.

Tammy graduated from Niles Senior High School, class of 1982, where she then went on to work for a variety of different jobs. If you couldn’t find Tammy outside landscaping, it was almost guaranteed, that she was with her grandchildren, who she loved more than the world itself. She also had a big heart for her pets.

Preceding Tammy in death is her mother, Dorothy Pitcher and her brother, David Pitcher Jr.

Tammy will be missed by her husband, Michael of Niles, her children; Ashley Hamilton of Niles, Torrie Parks of Franklin, Tennessee, Derek Miller of Buchanan, and Amanda Miller of Dowagiac; her grandchildren; Dayton, Brayden, Brycen, Lexi, and Wyatt as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services to celebrate Tammy’s life will take place at Mission Hills Memorial Garden at the Hope Mausoleum on Thursday, April 28, 2022, with services beginning at 2 p.m.

Tammy always looked forward to assisting during the annual Milano’s Golf Scramble to assist those with cancer; her family asked that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Milano’s Cancer Fund at 215 N. Seventeenth St., Niles, Michigan 49120.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

Tammy’s love of family, kindness towards others and her willingness to always help someone will be greatly missed.